India did not invite Ukraine to G-20 summit, but invited Putin. LIST

India did not invite Ukraine to participate in the G-20 summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

As reported by Censor.NET, the list of participants was published on the summit's website.

So, among the permanent participants of the Big Twenty are invited:

- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen;

- Chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel;

- President Yoon Seok Yeol (South Korea);

- Lulu Da Silva (Brazil);

- Xi Jinping (China);

- Emmanuel Macron (France);

- Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey);

- Joe Biden (USA);

- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Canada);

- Rishi Sunak (Great Britain);

- Anthony Albanese (Australia);

- Fumio Kishidu (Japan);

- George Maloni (Italy)

- Narendra Modi (India);

- Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz;

- President Alberto Fernandez (Argentina);

- President Joko Widodo (Indonesia);

- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico);

- King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud;

- President Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa);

- President Vladimir Putin (Russia).





Also among the guests:

- Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina;

- President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi;

- Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte;

- Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong;

- Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.

There will be representatives from Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, and the UAE.

