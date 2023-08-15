India did not invite Ukraine to G-20 summit, but invited Putin. LIST
As reported by Censor.NET, the list of participants was published on the summit's website.
So, among the permanent participants of the Big Twenty are invited:
- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen;
- Chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel;
- President Yoon Seok Yeol (South Korea);
- Lulu Da Silva (Brazil);
- Xi Jinping (China);
- Emmanuel Macron (France);
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey);
- Joe Biden (USA);
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Canada);
- Rishi Sunak (Great Britain);
- Anthony Albanese (Australia);
- Fumio Kishidu (Japan);
- George Maloni (Italy)
- Narendra Modi (India);
- Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz;
- President Alberto Fernandez (Argentina);
- President Joko Widodo (Indonesia);
- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico);
- King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud;
- President Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa);
- President Vladimir Putin (Russia).
Also among the guests:
- Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina;
- President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi;
- Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte;
- Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong;
- Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.
There will be representatives from Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, and the UAE.