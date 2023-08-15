In Tavria direction, 66 occupiers were eliminated during day, 28 units of enemy’s weapons and military equipment were destroyed, - Defense Forces

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 20 air strikes in the Tavria direction, carried out 16 combat engagements, and also carried out 667 attacks using tanks, rocket launchers, and barrel artillery.

This was announced on the Facebook page of the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.

"Missile troops and artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction carried out 1,548 fire missions during the day. The enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to 231 people (killed - 66, wounded - 164, captured - 1). 28 units of the enemy's weapons and military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 7 ACVs, 10 artillery systems, and mortars, 1 MLRS, 2 air defense systems, 2 UAVs, 5 units of automotive equipment. Also, 4 ammunition warehouses and 1 communication node were destroyed," the message reads.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 254,920 people (+540 per day), 4,313 tanks, 5,128 artillery systems, 8,370 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS