Western partners did not demand negotiations with Russian Federation, there is no pressure on Ukraine, - Danilov

The partners do not put pressure on Ukraine to start negotiations with the Russian Federation.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was stated by the Secretary of the NSDC Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with La Republica.

According to him, Western partners are not putting pressure on Ukraine to initiate negotiations with Russia.

"Reports about this alleged pressure are not confirmed by anything. They exist only on the Internet. I don't know, maybe this is the work of the Russian army of trolls, but the partners did not make any demands to negotiate. Ukraine will solve this problem independently, and no negotiations with Putin it can be. Russia must be destroyed, like modern Carthage. You can't leave the enemy behind you," he emphasized.

