Number of people injured as result of attack by Russian Federation in Lviv region has increased to 19 people. PHOTOS

The number of people injured last night as a result of a pro-Russian rocket attack in the Lviv region has risen to 19.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military District Administration Maxim Kozitsky, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, among the victims are six elderly people, aged 62 to 75. Most of the victims were diagnosed with bruises, cut wounds and acute stress reactions.

"The ten-year-old child I mentioned earlier has a bruised foot. The most important thing is that everyone is alive. People are being provided with the necessary assistance," he wrote.

Read it on Censor.NET: Power grids damaged in Lviv region during night rocket attack

As reported, on the morning of 15 August, Russian invaders attacked Lviv region with missiles: air defence forces shot down one missile and hit 6 others. 15 people were injured, including a child, and almost 40 houses were damaged









