Sweden plans to provide new package of military aid to Ukraine in amount of more than 300 million dollars, - Minister of Defense Jonson

Sweden is preparing the 13th military aid package for Ukraine, worth almost $314 million.

This was stated on Tuesday by Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"We have to prepare for the fact that this could be a protracted war, and we also have a long-term perspective so that we can sustain the weapons systems that we send to Ukraine," Jonson said.

The new military aid package will be the 13th to be provided by Sweden to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

