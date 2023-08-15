Russians kidnapped another employee of ZNPP in Enerhodar, Energoatom. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers kidnapped Serhii Spartesny, the shift chief of the turbine department of the operational division, who is over 60 years old. Currently there is no contact with him.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of Energoatom.

"More than a month ago, on July 18, 2023, the invaders kidnapped another employee of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP - Serhiy Spartesny, the shift chief of the turbine department of the operational division, who is over 60 years old.

Armed Russian soldiers came to the man's home and took him to the local occupation police station. "Previously, the home of the ZNPP employee was repeatedly searched, the investigators constantly checked the computer, phone and social networks," the report says.

It is reported that Serhiy Spartesny has been in the police all this time.

"There is still no information about his state of health, nor about the charges brought by the occupiers. There is simply no connection with the man," Energoatom emphasizes.

