Danilov on idea of renting Crimea from Russians: "Very soon they will demand to become owners"

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, rejects the idea of leasing Crimea to Russia, because under such a scenario, the Russians will certainly demand to become owners.

Danilov said this in an interview with the Italian publication La Repubblica, Censor.NET reports.

"They were already our tenants: very soon they will demand to become the owners of what they rent," he noted.

Responding to a question about whether the autonomy of the demilitarized Donbas is possible with UN guarantees and Ukrainian sovereignty, Danilov noted that the autonomy of Crimea was enough for Ukraine.

"Remember what was in the Budapest Memorandum? The best guarantee of territorial integrity will be the full and unconditional return of all occupied territories, including Donetsk and Luhansk, under the control of the Ukrainian authorities," he emphasized.