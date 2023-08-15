NATO Secretary General Jenssen’s chief of staff allows Ukraine to join NATO after territorial concessions

The head of the NATO Secretary General’s office, Stian Jenssen, said that Ukraine can be accepted into NATO after it gives up part of its territories. But only Kyiv can make such a decision.

Jenssen's words, spoken during a public discussion in the Norwegian city of Arendal, are quoted by VG, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

According to Jenssen, in the context of Ukraine's possible membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, "it is important that we discuss how to do it."

"I think that a possible solution for Ukraine could be to give up the territory and get NATO membership instead," he noted.

Jenssen, however, emphasized that Ukraine "must decide when and on what terms it wants to hold negotiations."

In response to VG's clarification, he noted that discussions about the future status of Ukraine in the context of the Alliance after the war are already ongoing, and in particular, options with Kyiv's renunciation of part of the territory are heard.

"I'm not saying it has to be like that. But it could be a possible solution," he added.