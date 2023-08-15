Enemy tried to advance at Kupiansk, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 15.08.2023.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 538th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 23 combat engagements took place.

During the day, the Russian occupants launched 42 missiles and 44 air strikes and fired 24 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, including children. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed. The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. In the Siversk and Slobozhansk sectors, the enemy launched an air strike near Stepne, Sumy region. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 20 localities, including Tymonovychi, Khotiivka, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovizh, Atynske, Katerynivka, Vodolahy in Sumy region; and Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Kreidianka, Ambarne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas southeast of Vilshany and east of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Zahryzove, Vilshanka in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. Kupyansk, Pishchane, and Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Siversk, Spirne, and Veseloye, Donetsk region. The settlements of Kolodyazi and Siversk in the Donetsk region came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vasiukivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Pivnichne, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Pryvillia, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, and Bila Hora in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Nevelske. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Keramik, Sperpove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Mariinka and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted an air strike near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Oleksandropil, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, and Yelizavetivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost ground near Urozhayne, Donetsk region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Staromayorsk, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Staromayorske, and Rivne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region. More than 20 settlements suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Novodarivka, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Mykolayivka and Sadove in the Kherson region. Such localities as Kherson, Poniativka in Kherson region and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery activities.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Missile and artillery units struck 2 artillery pieces at firing positions, 1 anti-aircraft missile system and another important enemy object over the course of the day," the General Staff said.