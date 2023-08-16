Enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kupyan and Avdiiv directions

Over the past day, there were about 30 firefights. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the advance of Russian troops near the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched air strikes near Atynske, Yastrubyne and Pavlivka in Sumy region. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 30 settlements, including Tymonovychi, Khotiyivka, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Sitne, Shalyhyno, Stepne, Uhroydy, Popivka in Sumy region; and Hraniv, Pletenivka, Okhrimivka, Kreidianka, Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas southeast of Vilshany and east of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Zahryzove, Vilshany in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy targeted the towns of Kupyansk, Pishchane, and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv region.

Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy tried to attack at Kupyansk, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk directions - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

In the Liman sector, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Siversk, Spirne, and Vesele, Donetsk region. The localities of Kolodyazi and Siversk in Donetsk region came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Vasyukivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk region. More than 15 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Minkivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechine and Diliyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area south of Avdiivka in Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Nevelske. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Novokalynove, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

Read also on Censor.NET: Defence forces eliminate 27 occupants, four UAVs, a tank and two ammunition depots in the Liman-Kupyansk sector - Cherevaty

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. The enemy conducted an air strike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka and Yelizavetivka in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain the lost ground near Urozhayne, Donetsk region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Staromayorsk and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery fire, including Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Urozhayne, Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Rivne in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka and Robotyno in the Zaporizhzhya region. More than 25 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Levadne, Gulyaypole, Bilohirya, Lukyanivske, Pyatikhatky and Plavni in Zaporizhzhya region.

Read also on Censor.NET: The war will not end by the end of the year or next spring, - Vereshchuk

In the Kherson sector, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Mykolaivka and Sadove in the Kherson region. The following localities came under enemy artillery fire: Poniativka, Kherson, Novodmitrivka in Kherson region and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.