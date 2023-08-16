Information about Russian plans to carry out provocations at Kursk and Zaporizhzhia NPPs is hostile to IPSO, - Strategy Committee of Armed Forces

There is no confirmed data that the enemy is really going to resort to provocation at the Kursk and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants. It is hostile to IPSO.

This was stated by the chief specialist of the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Taras Dziuba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The scenario with a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the aim of disrupting the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other Defense Forces of Ukraine, aimed at liberating the territory from the occupiers, was previously warned. However, as of today, there is no confirmation of the enemy's intentions to carry out such a provocation in the near future. In the official Russian The mass media do not have any information on this matter," he said.

According to Dziuba, yesterday the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the general director of Rosatom, Oleksiy Likhachev, in the published transcript of which the issues of nuclear power plant safety were not discussed at all. Instead, all previous provocations of the enemy began to be discussed in the infospace in advance with the obligatory accusation of preparation for these provocations of Ukraine.

"General conclusion: the mentioned publications in the unofficial Russian mass media, which were picked up by some of our sources, are measures of the informational and psychological operation of the Russian Federation, the purpose of which may be to create anxiety and panic among the population of Ukraine, and the broadcast of certain messages in foreign mass media may shape public opinion in various countries of the world in the interests of the enemy," Dziuba emphasized.

He noted that this is especially important on the eve of the meeting of the leaders of the leading countries in the G-20 format, which will take place on September 9-10 in Delhi.

"In contrast to fake statements about possible provocations at the nuclear power plant, official Russian propaganda today began a new stage of an informational and psychological operation aimed at intimidating the entire international community with new "Pentagon developments with the participation of the same Ukrainian biolaboratories", in the framework of which "new pathogens are studied and mutation of viruses with the aim of initiating new pandemics." However, the world is already used to such Russian lies, and such measures have no effect," Dziuba concluded.