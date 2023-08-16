Switzerland joined 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland has joined the 11th package of sanctions, which aims to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Federal Council of Switzerland.

"This brings Switzerland together with the EU, which adopted these measures as part of its eleventh package of sanctions. The new measures come into effect at 18:00 on Wednesday, August 16," the statement said.

It is noted that on June 28, more than one hundred additional individuals and legal entities were already added to the sanctions list.

The Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research previously introduced sanctions against more than a hundred individuals and legal entities.

The main objective of these latter measures is to effectively prevent and stop the circumvention of sanctions in third countries and by third countries.