NATO Secretary General Jenssen’s chief of staff calls his words regarding Ukraine’s territorial concessions in exchange for membership in Alliance mistake

NATO Secretary General’s Chief of Staff Stefan Jenssen calls it a mistake to say that Ukraine might have to give up some territory to join the Alliance.

"My statement on this was part of a broader discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine," Jenssen explained.

He added that he should not have said that.

"It was a mistake," Jenssen said.

To recap, he said that Ukraine could be admitted to NATO after it gives up part of its territories. However, he stressed that only Kyiv could make such a decision.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called such statements absolutely unacceptable.