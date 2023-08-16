Ukrainian prisoners of war were beaten and tortured with electric shocks in Taganrog pre-trial detention center, - BBC

Ukrainian prisoners of war were subjected to brutal torture during their stay in detention center No. 2 in Taganrog.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the ВВС.

In an interview with the BBC, more than a dozen former prisoners of war, released as part of the exchange, reported the details of systematic physical and psychological violence during their stay in pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog.

According to the accounts of former prisoners, men, and women in Taganrog were repeatedly beaten, including beatings on the kidneys and chest, as well as electric shocks during daily checks and interrogations.

Read more: 18-year-old boy died as result of shelling of Mezhova community in Dnipropetrovsk region, 4 people were injured, including two-year-old girl

The Ukrainians said that the Russian guards constantly threaten and intimidate the prisoners, some of them gave false confessions, which were allegedly used as evidence against them in trials.

According to those who returned from captivity, they were hardly fed there, and the wounded did not receive adequate medical care, as a result of which, it is claimed, some prisoners died in custody.