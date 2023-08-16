United States has imposed sanctions against companies from Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Slovakia for their ties to North Korea

The USA introduced sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Slovakia, as well as a citizen of Lebanon for ties with the DPRK

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the reports of the US Ministry of Finance and European Pravda.

Sanctions were introduced against the company "Defense Engineering" from Kazakhstan, "Verus" from Russia and "Versor" from Slovakia. All of them are related to Slovakian citizen Ashot Mkrtychev, against whom the US imposed restrictions back in March.

Read more: Switzerland joined 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Mkrtychev, the US Treasury noted at the time, conducted negotiations with officials of the DPRK and Russia, agreeing on the transfer of more than two dozen types of weapons and ammunition to Russia in exchange for a number of goods, including raw materials and goods, to North Korea.

The sanctioned companies are said to be part of the network through which Mkrtychev planned to deliver North Korean weapons to the Russian Federation.