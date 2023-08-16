Enemy is trying to imitate process of integration of occupied territories into Russian Federation, - Defense Intelligence

Russians are brought to the temporarily occupied territories to simulate the process of integration of these lands into the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is not only about the elections. Wherever there is a need to simulate some process of state formation or integration of these territories into the Russian neo-empire, Russians are brought in: Russian teachers, Russian law enforcement officers, Russians even workers. And so, some other Russians will be brought to the "elections" for simulations and productions of the process. These all outline very important things. This means that the Ukrainian local population perceives racists as invaders, and Russians and Russia as aggressors, and does not support any of these criminal actions and rejects them. This means that Ukrainians are waiting for their return and release. And it will definitely happen," Yusov emphasized.

Read more: Enemy daily storms positions of Armed Forces in East, tries to block and capture Kupiansk, - Syrsky