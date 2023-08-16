First civilian vessel passed through Ukrainian humanitarian corridor in Black Sea, - Zelenskyy

On the evening of August 16, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the first civilian ship had passed through the new Ukrainian humanitarian corridor, leaving the Odesa port and heading for the Bosphorus.

As Censor.NET informs, Zelenskyy tweeted about this.

He noted: "Ukraine has just taken an important step towards restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. The first civilian vessel passed through the new Ukrainian humanitarian corridor, leaving the Odesa port. Now it is heading to the Bosphorus.

Earlier, Ukraine officially informed the International Maritime Organization about the operation of the corridor. The IMO reaffirmed Ukraine's sovereign rights to regulate navigation and called on Russia to stop threats and adhere to international conventions.

The sea should be safe for everyone. This is fundamental for Ukraine and our partners. Freedom and security of navigation are fundamental principles of international relations".

