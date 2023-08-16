We will not be able to defend Ukraine with F-16s this fall and winter. Air defense needs to be strengthened, - Ihnat

Ukraine will not be able to receive F-16 fighter jets from the allies in the coming fall or winter. Therefore, it is now necessary to strengthen air defense.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the statement of the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"It is already obvious that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16 aircraft this fall and winter," Ihnat stressed.

According to him, there were high hopes for the aircraft, as it could become part of air defense and help defend against Russian missile terrorism.

"However, as it was, the issue has moved from place to place. We understand that our pilots will be training in the near future. But at the same time, strengthening of our air defense needs to be carried out," added the spokesman of the Air Force.

Read more: Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 will probably be delayed for another year, - WP