Defense forces restrain enemy in area of Avdiivka and Mariinka, enemy unsuccessfully advanced near Bohdanivka. 20 combat clashes per day, - General Staff

The five hundred and fortieth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 8 missiles and 82 air strikes, launched 76 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As noted, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, including children. Port infrastructure in Odesa, residential buildings and other civil infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipro and Kherson regions were destroyed.

According to detailed information, as a result of successful combat work by air defense forces and means of the previous day, 2 Kh-35/Kh-59 cruise missiles and 16 enemy UAVs "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

According to the General Staff, 20 combat clashes took place during the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, and Rohan of the Kharkiv region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Tymonovychi, Bleshnia, Chernihiv region; Turia, Stepok, Hrabovske in the Sumy region and Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Potykhonov, Chuhunivka in the Kharkiv region.

"In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Podoly, Tabaiivka, Pisky-Radkivski, Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region and Nadia of the Luhansk region. It led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Senkivka district of the Kharkiv region. The villages of Vilshany, Petropavlivka, and Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire," the report said.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Nevsky, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Siversk, Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Vyiimka, Pereiizne, Rozdolivka, Pazeno of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bohdanivka area of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the Ivanivka, Privill, Minkivka, and Bila Hora districts of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Andriivka, Bila Hora, Diliivka, and Pivnichne of the Donetsk region, were damaged by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severna, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

"In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Mariinka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, Paraskoviivka, and Vodiane of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery shelling," the message reads.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Blahodatny, Urozhane and Staromayorsky districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Omelnyk, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Plavni, Lukianivske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Kherson direction, more than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Khreshchenivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykolaivka, Sadove, Zelenivka, Berehove, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 airstrikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and 1 on an anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, our defenders destroyed 8 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the past day hit 1 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.