Enemy launched rocket attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

In the morning, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud in the Novomoskovsk district. Fortunately, local residents were not affected," the statement said.

According to Lysak, 10,000 people in two settlements were left without electricity. Experts have already fixed the problem, and the houses have been powered up.

Other consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

