Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 256,050 people (+480 per day), 4,329 tanks, 5,169 artillery systems, 8,398 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 256,050 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 25,6050 (+480) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4329 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8398 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 5169 (+17) units,

MLRS - 714 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 486 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 314 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4272 (+24),

cruise missiles - 1406 (+2),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7641 (+27) units,

special equipment - 773 (+0).

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.