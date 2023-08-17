Defense forces were successful in direction south of Urozhane. Heavy fighting continues near Senkivka and Bohdanivka, - General Staff

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, in the area south of Urozhayne (Donetsk region - Ed.), they have been successful, are consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the enemy's targets, and carrying out counter-battery activities.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations south of the town of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs that the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka and Mariinka. The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, is moving units and troops, and is actively using reserves.

Read more: Defense forces restrain enemy in area of Avdiivka and Mariinka, enemy unsuccessfully advanced near Bohdanivka. 20 combat clashes per day, - General Staff

Ukraine's Defence Forces also continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the Kupianske, Lyman, and northern flank of the Bakhmut directions.

"The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Senkivka, Kharkiv region, and Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues there," the General Staff added.