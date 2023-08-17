Stoltenberg has clear position regarding Ukraine in NATO: There can be no trade in territories, - Kuleba

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has a clear position: there can be no exchange of Ukrainian territory for NATO membership.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the air of "Breakfast with 1+1", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his chief of staff, Stefan Jenssen, who spoke about Ukraine's possible accession to the Alliance in exchange for territories, are different people.

"The President has repeatedly spoken with Secretary General Stoltenberg, and I maintain very close relations with him and assure you that the Secretary General's position is absolutely clear and exactly the same as Ukraine's - there can be no trade in Ukrainian territories," Kuleba said.

He noted that the Ukrainian leadership is working to ensure that the country moves towards NATO membership as soon as possible, rather than discussing options.

