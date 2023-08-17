Enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed in village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, - 47th SMB

On the morning of August 17, another enemy helicopter was destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

"The morning of the soldiers of the 47th SMB began with the destruction of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Robotyne district of Zaporizhzhia. At approximately 07:40, the fire group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division detected an enemy Alligator. One launch from the MANPADS - the target was destroyed," the message says.

It is also noted that this is already the eighth permanently grounded Ka-52 on the account of our fighters. The cost of one of these is $16 million.

Earlier it was reported that this morning defenders of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Ka-52 in the direction of Bakhmut. According to the General Staff, it was shot down around 6:00 a.m. by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.