Russian troops use "Sturm-Z" units in the Kupyansk direction, which are similar to the mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC, but less trained.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Last day there were two attacks in the area of Synkivka, 18 air raids, and 434 shellings in the Kupyan direction. 41 occupants were killed, 109 were injured. A T-72 tank, an amphibious assault vehicle, a Msta-B howitzer, three ammunition depots, eight trucks, and four APC-1 infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed.

According to him, the enemy uses a lot of old equipment. APC-1 was decommissioned by February 24.

"We have given all the necessary orders, built echelon defense, anti-aircraft defense, engineering barriers, logistics, medicine, defeat system," Cherevaty said.

He also added that the occupiers use tactics that are partially similar to the battles for Bakhmut.

"There are some elements of Bakhmut, they use "Storm-Z" from criminal criminals, who are similar to Wagner, but less prepared," - summed up the speaker of the AFU.

