Enemy hit Kupiansk district, woman was killed, and 1 person was wounded

Today, around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled Zaoskill, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, unfortunately, a woman born in 1962 died.

"Another woman, born in 1963, received shrapnel wounds. Medics provided assistance to the victim on the spot. A private household was damaged, in particular, a residential building, and a fire broke out in an outbuilding," the report says.

Services eliminate the consequences of Russian aggression.

It was previously reported that on the morning of August 17, the enemy shelled Kupiansk district.