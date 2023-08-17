Over past day, Navy units destroyed 22 invaders and 44 quadcopters. INFOGRAPHICS

The servicemen of the military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 22 occupiers, 2 units of towed artillery, 1 UAV of operational level "Zala", 1 self-propelled guns, 1 unit of automotive equipment, and 44 quadcopters. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

