Kuleba - to critics of counteroffensive of AFU: It is easy to say that everything should be faster when you are not around

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that until Ukraine has won, it needs more weapons.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this in an interview with AFP.

"Our goal is victory. Victory in the form of the liberation of our territories within the borders of 1991. And we don't care how long it takes. As long as the Ukrainian people share this goal, the Ukrainian government will move hand in hand with its people," the minister said.

At the same time, Kuleba noted that Western allies are not putting pressure on Ukraine to achieve faster successes on the battlefield.

The minister jokingly called on critics of Ukraine's counteroffensive to "join the Foreign Legion to help Ukraine."

"It is easy to say that you want everything to be faster when you are not around," added the head of the MFA.

He also emphasized that Ukraine will still need constant supplies of Western weapons and ammunition until its military dislodges Russian forces from the entire temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"The truth is that until we have won, we need more (weapons. - Ed.), we need to move forward, because war is a reality, and in this reality we need to win. There is no other way," the minister concluded .

