New package of military aid from Germany includes 2 IRIS-T short-range air defense systems, 10 G12 radars, and ammunition

The German government revealed the public part of the new military aid package, which has already been transferred to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the German government.

two launchers of the IRIS-T SLS short-range anti-aircraft missile complex;

4,539 smoke ammunition (previously 12,461);

10 portable Ground Observer 12 counter-battery radars (previously 8);

4 8x8 HX81 tractor units and 5 semi-trailers for them (previously 38 and 33 respectively);

8 loaders for 15 tons (previously 26).

The German government noted that this year Ukraine received EUR 5.4 billion in military aid from Berlin.

Ground Observer 12 is designed by Thales as a lightweight, compact, long- and medium-range radar for ground surveillance with a high scan rate. The 12 Ku-band pulse-Doppler radar is suitable for a wide range of applications, including surveillance of the battlefield, border, coast, and various objects. Can be used to adjust fire from closed positions.

This time there are no new items in the "What's ready for transfer/in the process of transfer" section: they are either not public or have not yet been transferred for publication.

