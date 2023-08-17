"Certain work" is underway on left bank of Kherson region, observe informational silence, - Ministry of Defense

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing "certain tasks" on the left bank of the Kherson Region; informational silence must be observed for the successful implementation of the operation.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports with reference to channel 24.

"All expectations are clear regarding the Left Bank of the Kherson region. Some units had certain tasks that they completed. Some work is underway, but we should not focus on the left bank. Wherever there is a contact line, temporarily occupied territories, we are looking for opportunities to return them," she said.

According to Maliar, the Ministry of Defense is considering all options on how best to continue hostilities so that they are effective. However, in order for the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be truly successful, it is necessary to observe informational silence.

