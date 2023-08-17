Sweden approved package of military aid for Ukraine in amount of €270 million

The Riksdag, the Swedish parliament, approved the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 3.25 billion (approximately EUR 270 million).

Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Ukraine will receive ammunition and spare parts worth up to SEK 1.1 billion (approximately EUR 90 million), as well as trucks and demining equipment worth up to SEK 2.15 billion (approximately EUR 180 million).

The Riksdag also decided to authorize the government to sell AMRAAM air-to-air missiles to the US for later transfer to Ukraine.

This decision means that defense and crisis preparedness spending in the Swedish public budget will increase by SEK 545 million (€46 million) in 2023.