Ukraine counts on support of World Trade Organization in restoration of agricultural exports, - Shmyhal. PHOTOS

Ukraine is counting on the support of the World Trade Organization in resuming the export of agricultural products.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with WTO director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who visited Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to the government press service.

Shmyhal thanked the WTO for its political support and help in overcoming the challenges generated by Russia, provoking the world food crisis.

He called for increased international pressure to restore the grain initiative and expressed hope for WTO assistance in humanitarian demining.

The parties also discussed the development of trade and its digitalization.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealu emphasized the importance of unblocking the grain corridor. The director of the WTO also highly praised the Ukrainian small and medium business support program eRobota, which helps create jobs in Ukraine.

"I was glad to hear that the WTO will support the program and will be ready to help raise funds for financing grants," Shmyhal noted.