Great Britain signed contracts for supply of air defense to Ukraine for $115 million

The British Ministry of Defense announced the conclusion of three contracts worth more than 90 million pounds ($115 million) for the supply of air defense equipment to Ukraine through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

The largest contract for 56 million pounds was signed by the British Ministry of Defense with the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg. It provides for the provision of anti-drone systems that Ukraine will be able to use to detect, track, destroy and disrupt the operation of Russian UAVs.

Among other things, we are talking about the CORTEX Typhon system, the supply of which the Norwegian manufacturer announced earlier this week.

The other two deals also deal with air defense, but nothing more has been said about them at this time.

It is noted that the agreements were concluded within the framework of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), which has so far raised more than £770 million to provide lethal and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.