Ministry of Defense on situation in Lyman-Kupiansk direction: Enemy is "licking its wounds" and regrouping, not retreating from its plans

The Russian invaders in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction somewhat reduced their activity, but did not abandon their plans.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports with reference to channel 24.

"It may seem that the number of combat clashes there has decreased, but in fact, the enemy is simply "licking their wounds". They are now regrouping, bringing in new people - they are not backing down from their plans," she said.

Since the Russians are still planning to resume their offensive in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the Ukrainian command is trying to talk less about such alleged "lulls", Maliar added.

The deputy minister explained that the enemy seeks to deconcentrate Ukrainian forces from the directions where they will be defeated. In particular, the Defense Forces occupied the main commanding heights around Bakhmut, as a result of which the occupiers found themselves in an operational environment. The Russians also have the ambition to return the liberated territories of Kharkiv region. Perhaps Kupiansk became a new political goal for them instead of Bakhmut.