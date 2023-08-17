Enemy carried out 17 shellings of Sumy and Chernihiv regions during day, - OC "North"

During the day, the Russians shelled the border communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions 17 times.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "North".

"The Russian invaders continue to shell the border territories of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 17 shellings (117 explosions) from various types of weapons were counted during the day," the report says.

Chernihiv region

Semenivska community:

Bleshnya - 15 parishes, probably barrel artillery.

Horodnya community:

Senkivka - 3 come, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siversk community:

Gremyach - 9 parishes, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Snovsk community:

Khrinivka - 3 come, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Klyus - 24 guns, probably an 82 mm mortar.

Yelina - 5 parishes, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Sumy region

Shostkinsky district:

Starykovo - 6 parishes, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Sosnivka - 6 parishes, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Lomlenko - 4 parishes, probably AGS.

Vintorivka - 10 parishes, probably an 82 mm mortar.

Khodine - 13 parishes, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Rozhkovichi - 10 parishes, probably an 82mm mortar.

Seredyna-Buda - 7 parishes, probably an 82 mm mortar.

Glukhivsky district:

Shalyhin - 2 come, probably a 120 mm mortar.

"Fortunately, information about the dead or wounded among the local population has not been recorded," - concludes OC "North".