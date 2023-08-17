Russia plans to produce 6,000 drones with Iran’s help by 2025, - WP

At the factory in Tatarstan, Russia plans to create 6,000 drones by the summer of 2025 with the help of Iran.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post.

The article mentions that the passports of highly qualified workers were confiscated so that they could not leave the country. In correspondence and other documents, the engineers used special codes: the drones were called "boats", their explosives - "bumpers", and Iran - the country that secretly provides technical assistance - as "Ireland" or "Belarus".

Russia's billion-dollar arms deal with Iran was struck in November 500 miles east of Moscow in the Tatarstan region. Its goal is to create 6,000 drones in the country by the summer of 2025. This will be quite enough to eliminate the Russian army's chronic shortage of unmanned aerial vehicles on the front lines.

