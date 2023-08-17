Enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore lost position in area of Urozhaine, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 17, 2023.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's Facebook page.

"The 540th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 24 combat engagements took place.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 37 air strikes, and fired 27 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 20 localities, including Kliusy, Yelino, Turia in the Chernihiv region; Rozhkovychi, Iskryskivka, Uhroids in the Sumy region; and Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pokaliane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Synkivka, Kharkiv region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kucherivka in the Donetsk region. The settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Petropavlivka, Podoly, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region and Nadiia in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. It carried out air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampol, Siversk in the Donetsk region. About 20 localities came under enemy artillery fire, including Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Yampol, Siversk, Verkhniokamyanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Bohdanivka and Bila Hora in the Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Spirne and Vasyukivka in the Donetsk region. Over 20 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Diliivka, and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Keramik, Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Novokalinove and Avdiivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severne, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the areas of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost ground in the area of Urozhayne, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Bilohirya, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Novoyakovlivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, more than 15 localities came under enemy artillery fire, including Novoberislav, Lviv, Poniativka, Mykilske, and Sadove in the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Over the last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 on anti-aircraft missile systems. Our defenders also destroyed 2 enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters. During the day, missile and artillery units destroyed 4 artillery pieces at firing positions, 2 ammunition depots, and 1 electronic warfare station," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.