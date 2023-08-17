Most of Russian prisoners did not surrender voluntarily, - Defense Intelligence

A large part of the Russians surrendered voluntarily, but the majority were captured during the hostilities.

"There is a fairly significant share of them, but there are fewer of them than those captured, and there are many logical explanations for this. For example, really working blocking units and not only. They often fear for the families who remain there (in the Russian Federation. - Ed.) ", he noted.

Yusov stated that in order to dare to take any collective actions, one must still have experience of self-organization and practice, and the Russians do not have it. According to him, everything that was related to the gene of the struggle for freedom was actively suppressed in the Russian Federation.

"But, nevertheless, a significant part appears to be captured. And in addition to being captured, the Russians choose other forms for themselves (evading participation in the war - ed.). There is, for example, desertion, and these cases are not unique, especially in the front line. There are cases when dozens of people simultaneously disappear from the front line and are then searched for - both in the temporarily occupied territories and in the territory of the Russian Federation itself, both with equipment, and with weapons, and without," he said.

According to his data, cases of crossbows are recorded among the Russian military.

He added that regardless of whether a person voluntarily surrendered or was captured, Ukraine, as a democratic European state governed by the rule of law, ensures the implementation of the Geneva Conventions and the maintenance of Russian prisoners of war in accordance with international law.

Yusov notes that there is no mass remorse among Russians.

"Frankly speaking, only in some cases. Yes, there are people who even show sincere remorse and can cry, who open some new pages of history, geopolitical reality and generally understand that they got into a different world. But for the most part, it is still trying to survive and get back to the conditions they are used to. There is no mass remorse. This is a fact," he emphasized.