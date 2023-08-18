Enemy shelled 2 districts of Kharkiv region, houses were damaged, 1 person was killed, 1 was wounded

During the past day, the settlements of the Chuhuiiv and Kupian districts of the Kharkiv region suffered from enemy shelling.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as a result of shelling in the city of Kupiansk, private house and farm buildings were destroyed, and fires broke out. A 61-year-old woman died. A 60-year-old woman was injured. She received medical help on the spot, she did not need hospitalization.

In the city of Vovchansk and the village of Vovchanski Khutory, private residential buildings were damaged by shelling.

Okhrimivka, Budarki, Stroivka, Dvorichna, Kucherivka, Kurylivka, and other settlements were also under enemy fire.

The head of the region also informs that demining is in progress. Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service inspected more than 3.9 hectares of territory and neutralized 81 explosive objects in a day.