They tried to kill deputy head of tax office Sokur in center of Kyiv, - "Servant of the people" Hetmantsev. PHOTO

Law enforcers managed to prevent the contract killing of the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur. He was to be "removed" by "schemers" who had lost their criminal "business".

This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday at 7.50 a.m. there was an attempt to kill Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur. The attack took place in the city center. The customers were schemers who lost their 'business' and crossed the line. Yevhen was saved by the coordinated actions of the Criminal Investigation Department," he wrote on Telegram.

The perpetrators have been detained and are testifying against the customers.

"If you suddenly wanted to know what the tax service is opposing and fighting every day, it is these thieves: converters, corrupt officials - the clans that have been sucking the blood of our country for more than 30 years. And whose backbone we are breaking. Every day," Hetmantsev added.







