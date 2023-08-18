Netherlands also confirmed that US approved transfer of F-16: Will continue discussions with European partners

The Netherlands welcomes the US approval of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wopke Hoekstra, Censor.NET reports.

"We welcome Washington's decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Many thanks to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for good and quick cooperation," the message reads.

According to the minister, the Netherlands will continue to discuss this topic with European partners.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that the USA will allow the shipment of F-16s from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine after pilot training.

Denmark has already confirmed that the US has approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, the final decision on the transfer has not yet been made.

