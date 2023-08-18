Enemy launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 18 August, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on one of the districts of the regional center. The extent of the damage and the number of casualties are being clarified," the statement said.
Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert.