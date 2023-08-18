Attempted attack on deputy head of State Tax Service, Sokur: suspicion was reported to two men who were preparing for attack. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Solomiansky District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv, two men who were preparing to inflict grievous bodily harm to a senior official of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, were exposed and served a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

According to the criminal proceedings, two previously convicted men came to the capital to execute an "order" to inflict grievous bodily harm on a senior official of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

"In preparation for the crime, the offenders rented a house near the victim's place of residence, bought a car and 2 baseball bats. They also conducted covert surveillance of the official.

The men's criminal intentions were discovered by the National Police of Ukraine's Criminal Investigation Department," the statement said.

Arriving at their pre-selected positions, the suspects waited for the victim. Seeing the latter, the men pulled baseball bats from their bags and began to approach the official. Law enforcement officers prevented them from carrying out their criminal intent to inflict bodily harm.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the offense and the persons who ordered it.

The operation was carried out by the prosecutors jointly with the investigators of the Solomenskyi Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv City with the operational support of the National Police.

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement officers were able to prevent the contract killing of Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur. He was to be "removed" by "schemers" who had lost their criminal "business". Subsequently, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, confirmed the information about the prevention of the attack on the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur.