Belarus received Mi-35M helicopters from Russia

Russia sent 4 Mi-35M helicopters to the Air Force of Belarus as part of the military cooperation agreement.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Censor.NET reports.

The helicopters were provided as part of the plan for the construction and development of the armed forces of Belarus and military-technical development from the Russian Federation.

"The first batch of Mi-35M helicopters that entered service with the Belarusian army landed at one of the airfields of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces," the message reads.

It is noted that the flight route was more than two thousand kilometers, and it was piloted by Belarusian pilots who were trained at a training center on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Observers of "Military" drew attention to the fact that the contract on the supply of various types of equipment to Belarus was concluded back in 2020. According to the contract, Russia will provide two battalions of BTR-82A kits and Mi-35M helicopters. Also, within the framework of the agreement, Belarus will receive a significant amount of aviation weapons.

