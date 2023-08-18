If Armed Forces aimed at bridges, they will also aim at pontoons, OC "South"

The installation of pontoons near the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges will not help the occupiers.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of OC "South" Nataliya Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The bridges are significantly damaged, but the occupiers are trying to repair them, to start a transport connection there, they are even advertising the launch of a bus route. But this only applies to passenger car transport, because they (the bridges. - Ed.) cannot withstand the passage of heavy military equipment and the transportation of ammunition, therefore, the occupiers are trying to arrange pontoon crossings there. But they should realize that if we hit the stationary bridges, we will also hit the pontoons," she explained.

According to Humeniuk, the work on the reconstruction of the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges is progressing slowly, and this greatly complicates logistics. Only the M17 route through Armyansk remains for the supply of ammunition and equipment to the enemy.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to exchange citizens of Russia for Russian political prisoners, - Defense Intelligence