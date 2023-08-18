Russians are in rather difficult situation: they have huge losses and logistics are not in good condition. However, counteroffensive of Armed Forces is very difficult battle, - Milley

The Russian occupation forces suffered huge losses, and there were major misunderstandings in the leadership.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Russians are in a rather difficult position because they have suffered huge losses. Their morale is not very good. Their leadership is questionable and ambiguous, depending on the type of unit. There are obviously big misunderstandings at the strategic level of leadership. Logistics is also not in a good state," he said in an interview with The Washington Post.

The general stressed that Russian troops are currently on the defensive, while Ukraine is conducting a counter-offensive.

"I said months ago that this offensive would be long, bloody, slow. And that's exactly what it is: long, bloody and slow, and it's a very, very hard fight," the US commander added.

Milley stressed that for Ukraine, this is an existential struggle. At the same time, for the rest of the world, Putin's war means "a frontal assault on the rules of the international order that have existed for ten years since the end of World War II," he added.

