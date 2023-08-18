Biden’s administration is skeptical about effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea, - CNN

According to CNN, some US military and officials from the Biden administration have criticized Ukraine for striking occupied Crimea, as they consider it a waste of resources.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

According to an unnamed senior defense official, "it threw the Russians off balance a bit, but it doesn't do anything decisive." "And, probably, it would be better for everyone if they (the AFU - ed.) would just focus on the counteroffensive," he emphasized.

According to a senior Western intelligence official, since roughly a third of the occupied peninsula is now within range of the US-provided HIMARS missile system, Ukraine has also stepped up strikes against Russian ammunition depots and other logistics and supply infrastructure facilities there. "Crimea is under more and more pressure, especially in recent weeks. I mean, they are just being beaten," he said.

At the same time, as a Ukrainian source told CNN, the attacks on Crimea are an integral part of Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy aimed at isolating Crimea and making it difficult for Russia to support its military operations on the Ukrainian mainland.

