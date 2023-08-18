Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery, - RMA

The enemy army fired dozens of shells from heavy artillery at Nikopol region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"Day after day, Russian aircraft are flying to Nikopol district. And today, the district center is again under fire from enemy artillery. The terrorists fired dozens of shells at it," he wrote.

It is currently known that no one was injured. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

In other cities and villages of the region, the day passed quietly.

Watch more: Explosion rang out at meeting of leaders of occupation police in Enerhodar, - intelligence. VIDEO&PHOTOS