AFU restrain enemy in 4 directions, 36 combat clashes took place last day, - General Staff

The enemy tried to advance in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Mariinka, and Avdiivka directions, but without success. During the past day, 36 combat clashes took place.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversky and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Chervona Zoria and Veterinare districts of the Kharkiv region. The enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Karpovychi, Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovychi, Vodolahy of the Sumy region and Strilecha, Vovchansk, Krasny Yar, Zemlianka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv region. Carried out airstrikes in the Kurylivka, Kyslivka, and Hlushkivka districts of the Kharkiv region. The following settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Sviato-Pokrovske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas east of Bila Hora and Toretsk of the Donetsk region. Conducted airstrikes in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Pleshchiivka, and New York of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the Novokalynove and Avdiivka districts of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Novokalynove, Tonenke, Severne, Nevelske, Netaylove, and Karlivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Maryinka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Hostre, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Staromayorsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Urozhayne, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Zatyshshia, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Piatikhatky, and Plavni of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling.

In the Kherson direction, more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske of the Kherson region, and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.