Air defense destroyed 15 of 17 "Shaheds", - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 19 August 2023, the Rashists attacked from the north with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk area.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

At night, air defences were operating in the northern, central and western regions.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 15 enemy drones," the statement said.

The air defence also managed to destroy six operational and tactical UAVs of various types and one "Lancet" strike UAV.

